LISBON, June 20 The Bank of Portugal wants the
country's largest listed bank Banco Espirito Santo to
have a new CEO and a more professional team, with management
changes expected soon, three sources familiar with the situation
told Reuters.
"There was a meeting yesterday at the Bank of Portugal and
there should be some changes in the bank's management, including
the departure of the CEO. The Bank of Portugal wants a team that
is perceived as more professional," one source said. The central
bank team met with representatives of the Espirito Santo family
that lost control of BES after a recent capital increase.
Local media have said the CEO, Ricardo Espirito Santo
Salgado, was likely to announce his resignation on Friday.
Trading in BES shares has been suspended on Friday.
BES could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip,
editing by Laura Noonan)