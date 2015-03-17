LISBON, March 17 Banco Espirito Santo's branch in Angola, whose huge stock of bad loans contributed to the Portuguese bank's collapse last year, lent money to entities linked to some of its managers in Angola and Lisbon, according to an audit by Deloitte.

Banco Espirito Santo had to be rescued in a 4.9-billion-euro operation last year as it crumbled under the bad debts of its founding family and at its Angolan subsidiary.

Troubles at the Angolan business increased after that country's central bank intervened and withdrew a guarantee it had given to the credit portfolio of the bank a short time before BES had to be rescued. The growing debt problems prompted BES to raise its exposure to the Angolan business, contributing to its collapse.

In an audit of the Angolan unit of BES requested by the Bank of Portugal, Deloitte found that the Angolan bank sharply increased its lending portfolio without knowing who the actual beneficiaries of the loans were. Deloitte found that 70 percent of the total credits of 3 billion euros were considered as bad loans.

According to the audit, which Reuters has seen and which analysed transactions between bank accounts in Lisbon and BES in Angola, there were irregularities in the concession of loans.

"The beneficiaries were: entities related to BES and entities... with links to managers of BES and BES Angola," the audit said without giving further details.

Deloitte added that the decision by BES to raise its exposure to the Angolan unit without any economic justification "could be seen as an act of potential ruinous management."

BES was rescued in August last year and then split into a 'bad bank' housing all toxic debts and the rebranded Novo Banco - the healthy parts of the bank's operations.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge; editing by John Stonestreet)