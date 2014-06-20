LONDON, June 20 Shareholders of Portugal's Banco
Espirito Santo will be asked to approve a new chief
executive, chief financial officer and board at a general
assembly in late July, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
"A new board will be appointed at the next general assembly,
and a new CEO and CFO... They need to replace people, the family
needs to resign," said the source.
The bank is run by Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, a member
of the Espirito Santo family which owns 25.05 percent of the
bank and lost its control of the bank in a 1.045 billion euros
($1.42 billion)capital raise that was completed on June 11.
Family members also dominate the bank's board and some hold
executive roles. BES announced on Friday afternoon that the
company which holds the family's shares, ESFG, had proposed
current CFO Amilcar Morais Pires to succeed Salgado.
The source said the new board would be comprised of two
executive directors and other professional and well-qualified
people who were independent of all shareholders. The board and
management must be approved by the central bank.
Shareholders, including the family member and second-largest
shareholder Credit Agricole bank can be represented
through a consultative body, the source said.
He added that the new board and management would have to
present a new governance model to the central bank. The bank
could not be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.7336 Euros)
(Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Andrei Khalip)