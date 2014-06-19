LISBON, June 19 The largest shareholder of Banco
Espirito Santo has not been formally notified of any
resignations at the board and management of the bank, its chief
financial officer told Reuters on Thursday evening.
"ESFG has not yet received any formal confirmation of the
matters that are currently being discussed in the press,"
Filipe Worsdell told Reuters in an email, referring to reports
that BES's CEO and board will resign on Friday.
ESFG holds the 25.05 percent of BES that is linked to the
Espirito Santo family, which founded the bank and lost control
of it after a 1.045 billion euros ($1.42 billion)capital raise
on June 11.
"The CEO of BES and Chairman of ESFG, Mr Ricardo Salgado,
will inform the Board of ESFG (about any changes) at the
appropriate time," Worsdell said.
"ESFG will, when such formal confirmations have been
received, deliberate on its representation."
($1 = 0.7336 Euros)
(Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Andrei Khalip)