LISBON Oct 9 China's Fosun raised its
offer for Portugal's Espirito Santo Saude (ESS) to
5.01 euros a share from 4.82 on Thursday, above U.S. firm United
Health's offer of 5 euros made directly to the bankrupt
Espirito Santo family.
The hospital business of the Espirito Santo family has
attracted a bidding war since the family's main holding
companies requested creditor protection in July under a mountain
of debt that also led to the multi-billion-euro state rescue of
Banco Espirito Santo.
Earlier on Thursday, market regulator CMVM said it extended
the deadline for investors to accept Fosun's offer to Oct. 14
from Oct. 10.
Fosun has made its public bid for Espirito Santo Saude
through its Portuguese insurance unit Fidelidade.
Fosun has called United Health's bid illegal as it has been
made directly to the Espirito Santo family's holding company
Rioforte for its 51 percent stake in ESS.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan)