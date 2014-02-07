LISBON Feb 7 Portuguese private healthcare firm
Espirito Santo Saude (ESS)raised 130 million euros ($177
million) in a stock market debut on Friday, pricing shares at
the bottom of its target range but with enough demand to
encourage more listings, analysts said.
The initial public offering (IPO), representing a 42.6
percent stake in ESS that can be increased to 49 percent via
options, was the second in as many months in the bailed-out
southwest European country.
In December, postal service CTT broke a five-year IPO
drought in Portugal following its debt and economic crisis with
a 580 million euro privatisation of state assets via a share
offering.
ESS shares IPO-ESS.LS were priced at 3.2 euros apiece -
the bottom of an offer range which went up to 3.9 euros, meaning
gross proceeds of 130.3 million euros, ESS said. The stock will
start trading on the Lisbon stock exchange on Wednesday.
"The goal was to place the whole lot and that was achieved,
so that, generally, is positive for the prospects of more IPOs,
which can be expected as the economy recovers," said Albino
Oliveira, an analyst at brokerage Fincor in Lisbon.
Lisbon's PSI20 stock index has gained more than 13
percent in the past year.
Portugal's economy started to recover in the second quarter
of 2013 and is expected to post its first full year of growth
this year after the worst recession since the 1970s, while
Lisbon is also preparing to exit its EU/IMF bailout in mid-2014.
"The fact that they didn't raise more shows that there was a
pricing problem more than a lack of appetite. But you also have
to take into account that the offer follows a complicated start
of the year due to the emerging markets turmoil," Oliveira said.
The operation values the whole company, which owns and
manages eight hospitals, seven outpatient clinics and two
retirement homes, at 305 million euros.
ESS' largest shareholder which will retain at least 51
percent of the company is Rio Forte, a unit of Grupo Espirito
Santo group, which also owns the country's second-largest listed
bank, Banco Espirito Santo.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Potter)