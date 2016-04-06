LONDON, April 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal has opened
books on a dual-tranche tap of its 2.2% Oct 2022 and 4.1% Feb
2045 bonds with the combined indications of interest exceeding
2.25bn, including 530m of joint lead manager interest,
according to a lead.
Guidance on the shorter tranche is 242bp area over mid-swaps
and on the longer is plus 324bp.
Earlier, the sovereign started marketing the deal with
initial price thoughts of low 240s over mid-swaps on the shorter
tranche, which has 3bn outstanding, and low-to-mid 320s over
mid-swaps on the longer tranche, which has 2.5bn outstanding.
Pricing is expected on Wednesday via Barclays, Citigroup,
Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Nomura and Novo Banco.
Portugal is rated Ba1/BB+/BB+ (all stable).
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Robert Smith; editing by
Sudip Roy)