LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal has
started marketing a tap of its 2.875% October 2025 bonds at
160bp area over mid-swaps and a tap of its 4.1% February 2045
bonds at 215bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, is currently taking
indications of interest and the transaction is expected to be
Wednesday's business.
The outstanding size of the 10-year bond is 6.543bn and of
the 30-year is 2bn.
Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC, Novo Banco, RBS and Societe
Generale CIB are the joint lead managers.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)