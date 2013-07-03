BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
AMSTERDAM, July 3 Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday he expected the situation in Portugal to stabilise and for the country to remain committed to the terms of its bailout.
"The situation in Portugal is worrying," Dijsselbloem told a Dutch parliamentary committee when questioned about the latest crises in the euro zone.
"I assume the political situation in Portugal will stabilise and that Portugal will stay committed to the undertakings that are part of its programme."
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.