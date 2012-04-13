LISBON, April 13 Portugal's parliament on Friday
approved a key European treaty on budget discipline by an
overwhelming majority, confirming the broad political consensus
that has enabled the debt-laden nation to perform well in its
first year under an EU/IMF bailout.
The pact was approved by 204 votes to 24, with two
abstentions, after the main opposition Socialists declared their
unconditional support the previous day.
A law on deficit limits has still to be detailed in what may
be a lengthy process, but confirmation of such broad political
support for the German-inspired budget discipline pact is a
positive signal out of recession-hit Portugal, which many
investors expect to need to be bailed out a second time.