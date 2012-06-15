FRANKFURT, June 15 European policymakers need to cut the link between sovereign risk and bank risk, Portuguese Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Friday.

Several euro zone countries, including Portugal have had to resort to aid from the EU and the IMF as their debt levels have become unsustainable. Governments have also had to recapitalise banks.

Gaspar, speaking at an ECB watchers conference, also said that the best way for Europe's leaders to help Portugal would be to put in place new governance structures. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Sakari Suoninen)