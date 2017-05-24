LISBON May 24 Portugal's finance minister is
confident that the country's planned sale of Novo Banco to U.S.
private equity firm Lone Star will go ahead as planned, the
minister said on Wednesday.
The sale of Novo Banco has been challenged in court by some
bond investors, raising concerns among some analysts that legal
disputes could derail the sale after a previous failed
attempt.
In an interview with Reuters, Finance Minister Mario Centeno
said "all the information I have is that all the foreseen
timelines are being met" and that the sale to Lone Star was
going ahead as planned.
"The information we have is that these legal challenges will
have no practical impact on the completion of the sale," he
added.
Still, he said Portugal was obliged to consider "a series of
circumstances and scenarios" that could arise if any of the
legal challenges derailed the sale process. The Bank of Portugal
is in charge of the sale process.
A group of bondholders led by U.S. fund BlackRock have
sought an injunction to block the sale, fearing that it would
damage their claim to be compensated for an estimated 1.5
billion euros in losses suffered on Novo Banco bonds.
The courts have yet to make a decision on the case. A failed
bidder for Novo Banco has also said it would go to court in a
separate attempt to re-open the sale process.
Centeno said the government was in contact with BlackRock
over the case but he gave no further details.
Novo Banco was carved out of the country's biggest ever bank
collapse in 2014 after a 4.9-billion-euro rescue operation of
Banco Espirito Santo.
