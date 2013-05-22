LISBON May 22 Portugal will rely on stock market listings for some pending privatisations and is readying incentives for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to go public in their search for financing.

The government's privatisation programme was demanded by its 2011 bailout agreement with the European Union and International Monetary Fund. It is due to exit the 78 billion euro ($100.4 billion) aid scheme by mid-2014.

"It is important that part of the privatisation process goes through capital markets. We understand the state must give the example and it will do so," Economy Minister Alvaro Santos Pereira told a conference in Lisbon on Wednesday.

Portugal is preparing the sale of national postal service CTT, the insurance arm of state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos, flag-carrier airline TAP, the cargo unit of national railway company Comboios de Portugal and parts of water utility Aguas de Portugal.

Pereira said that the government is working on a "package of incentives" for SMEs to tap into capital markets, but did not offer any details.

"We want to stimulate SMEs to enter the stock market so that our capital markets increase in scale, becoming a source of financing for our companies," he said.

Portugal has already met its bailout target of raising 5.5 billion euros by the of 2013 after pocketing more than 6.4 billion euros from selling stakes in power companies EDP and REN, as well as airport operator ANA. ($1 = 0.7769 euros)

