LISBON Oct 29 Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp posted a 57 percent gain in adjusted 9-month net profit, boosted by higher oil and gas production in Brazil.

In the third quarter alone, adjusted net profit was 98 million euros, up 58 percent, in line with analysts who had forecast net profit of 99 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Galp said adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, rose 38 percent in the third quarter to 306 million euros.

The company has previously said oil output rose almost 25 percent to 25,900 barrels per day in the third quarter. Galp has a 10 percent stake in Brazil's giant Lula/Tupi field and also operates in Angola.

It refined 2.6 percent more crude, or 21.3 million barrels, in the third quarter.

Refining margin surged to $4.40 per barrel in the third quarter, up from $0.9 a year earlier. (Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)