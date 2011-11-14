* Austerity-driven slump seen deepening

* Q2 GDP revised down to 0.1 pct fall from Q1

* Govt sees some recovery by end-2012, following Irish path (Adds ministers, background)

By Andrei Khalip and Axel Bugge

LISBON, Nov 14 Portugal's economy shrank by 0.4 percent in the third quarter from the second, data showed, setting the debt-laden country on course for a prolonged recession under the weight of sweeping austerity measures mandated by its international lenders.

Monday's flash GDP estimate from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed a decline of 1.7 percent year on year, with consumption and investment slumping, while export growth decelerated in the face of an economic slowdown in Europe.

In the second quarter, GDP posted a revised decline of 0.1 percent from the previous quarter and slumped 1.0 percent year-on-year. The initial readings were zero and minus 0.9 percent, respectively.

After growing 1.4 percent for the whole of 2010, Portugal slid into recession in the first quarter of this year as the country's borrowing costs soared, leading it to seek a bailout in May.

The INE said the sharper yearly decline in GDP was "above all due to a deceleration of exports of goods and services, although they still maintained strong growth, and because of a significant reduction in investment."

The INE does not provide breakdowns for GDP components in the flash estimate.

Monday's data confirms the likelihood of a sharp recession as the country grapples with deep austerity, having to sharply cut spending to meet the budget goals of a 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF.

The government expects GDP to contract 1.9 percent this year and 2.8 percent next.

"In our opinion, the reduction in activity in the third quarter reflects more the difficulties of financing and lack of confidence of economic agents than the impact of austerity," said Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados Financeiros consultants.

Garcia added that as austerity measures intensify in coming quarters, the recession will deepen. Large cuts, including the elimination of civil servants' year-end and holiday bonuses next year, are seen taking a heavy toll on the economy.

Portugal was the third euro zone country after Greece and Ireland to get a bailout.

Solid political support for austerity and reforms has helped the country differentiate itself from Greece, where political chaos has threatened to leave Athens bankrupt and possibly having to ditch the euro.

IRISH MODEL

But a lack of growth still leaves Portugal as the euro zone country next in the firing line while Ireland is getting closer to riding out its crisis. Ireland is expected to grow 1.1 percent this year and next.

Economy Minister Alvaro Santos Pereira told parliament the government was convinced that the economy will start recovering towards the end of next year and return to annualised growth in 2013.

"2012 will certainly mark the end of the crisis. It will be the year of the start of recovery before gradual growth in 2013 and 2014," he said, calling for a swift implementation of government-proposed labour market reforms such as more flexible firing and hiring practices to speed up the recovery process.

"This road will be faster and more fruitful if we are able to reform some areas that are now a real obstacle to modernisation, separating us from the economic performance of our (European) partners," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Miguel Relvas said over the weekend that Portugal is now seen by investors as being closer to Ireland, which started on the austerity path much earlier.

"Ireland is making its first steps in terms of growth. That's the road we want to follow. We are now closer to Ireland, that two years ago had a deeper recession than ours following the same strategy we are following now."

Although the economy's weakness means Portugal will likely have to apply more effort to meet the bailout targets, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said last week that, according to the Commission's data, Portugal will meet the deficit reduction targets this year and next.

The Commission's forecast for this year's recession matches the government's 1.9 percent, while for next year it expects an even steeper 3 percent decline. It expects the economy to grow 1.1 percent in 2013.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge, Andrei Khalip, Sergio Goncalves and Elisabete Tavares; Editing by John Stonestreet)