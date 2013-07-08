BERLIN, July 8 Germany is convinced that
Portugal's government, which struck a deal this weekend to end a
rift in the ruling coalition, would stick to reforms which have
succeeded so far in correcting its budget imbalances, the
finance ministry said.
"We expect that the new government will stick to the goals
of this reform path without changes," a ministry spokesman said,
adding Lisbon had already seen the fruits of the reform, and
would stick to the targets in its own interests.
Asked whether any special meetings had taken place between
Portuguese and German officials, and whether Berlin had applied
pressure on Lisbon to stick to its reform course, the spokesman
said he was not aware of any such meetings.