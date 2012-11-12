Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho during their joint press conference in Sao Juliao fortress, on the outskirts of Lisbon November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON Angela Merkel faced scattered protests on Monday in Lisbon, where she delivered German endorsement of a government austerity drive designed to honour a bailout loan but which critics fear may only deepen the slump.

"The situation is difficult but what Portugal is doing, it is for the future," the chancellor told a joint news conference with Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, who has seen popular patience and political consensus begin to fray in recent weeks.

Speaking for both himself and his fellow conservative, the Portuguese premier dismissed criticism such as that in a leading business newspaper which accused the chancellor of pursuing "Frankenstein experiments" with Portugal's economy; Passos Coelho insisted: "We think this is the only way forward."

Though at least one of the few hundred demonstrators in Lisbon carried a placard showing Merkel with a Hitler moustache and the slogan "Not again!", there was little violence and much less anti-German fury than when she visited Athens a month ago.

Passos Coelho is anxious to mark out Portugal's difference from troubled debtor Greece and is clearly pleased Merkel and German business leaders have hailed Portugal as model for the kind of deficit cuts and economic reforms they see as necessary to restore investment, revive growth and repay creditors.

While encouraging the Lisbon government to stick with its programme in the face of opposition, Merkel may also hope her visit can reassure Germans, who will vote next year, that the billions they lent, some rather grudgingly, are being well used.

"The programme is being fulfilled by Portugal in an excellent way," she said at the coastal fortress where she and Passos Coelho had lunch. "I sense a great sense of determination here in Portugal to overcome this difficult phase."

PROTESTS

Yet Portuguese patience with tax hikes and spending cuts, imposed under last year's 78-billion-euro rescue programme, has begun to run out as the worst slump since the 1970s continues.

A general strike against austerity is set for Wednesday.

Several hundred protesters in Lisbon carried slogans like "Merkel, it's not working!" and chanted "Merkel, get out!".

Making her first such official visit to Portugal since she took office in 2005, Merkel was given heavy protection including sharpshooters posted on the battlements of the fort, where the last foreign leader to be welcomed was the late Muammar Gaddafi.

The people of Lisbon had woken on Monday to find a dozen or so public statues in the city draped with black plastic sashes in a sign of mourning; protesters also pasted up posters showing Passos Coelho, Merkel and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi in a casino. They read: "We pay, they play, bank wins."

In an example of how a consensus on austeriy has broken down within the Portuguese establishment, a major business newspaper, Diario Economico, ran an piece on Monday condemning Merkel, a trained physicist, for her "science experiments" with Portugal; it argued that recession was a cue for greater public spending.

"Merkel has made an economic Frankenstein out of Portugal," the newspaper said, warning of a downward spiral in activity.

PRAISE, WARNING

German business leaders, to whom Portugal is looking for more investment, offered their own praise on Monday - but also warned Lisbon against weakening in its resolve:

"Portugal has so far fulfilled all its savings duties. The path of reforms it has started out on deserves recognition, but it must continue to be seriously implemented," Paul Bauwens-Adenauer of the DIHK business forum said in a statement.

The Portuguese government also made clear it wants European allies to go beyond kind words and act to help - notably by letting Portugal slash some taxes on corporate investment that might otherwise fall foul of EU fair trade rules.

"We've done our homework with many sacrifices and a lot of determination," Economy Minister Alvaro Santos told a German-Portuguese business conference in Lisbon. "Now it's time for Europe to reciprocate.

Merkel's afternoon visit coincided with the beginning of the quarterly bailout review by the European Commission, ECB and the IMF, which is likely to last two weeks.

(Additional reporting by Stephen Brown and Sarah Marsh in Berlin and Andrei Khalip in Lisbon; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)