LISBON Nov 12 Portugal's only option is to
continue with tough economic reforms, Prime Minister Pedro
Passos Coelho said on Monday during a visit to the bailed out
country by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"We know that the social situation is difficult and that it
is easier to talk about reform than carrying it out," Passos
Coelho told journalists in a joint press conference with Merkel
after a working lunch at a fort on the coast outside Lisbon. "We
are aware of the difficulties but we think this is the only way
forward."
Merkel arrived in Lisbon on Monday on a one-day visit during
which she endorsed Portugal's reform efforts under a
78-billion-euro bailout, which has led to the deepest economic
slump since the 1970s.