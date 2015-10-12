LISBON Oct 12 Portugal's outgoing centre-right
government has told the European Commission it won't present a
2016 budget plan until a new government has taken over after an
inconclusive election last week, the government said on Monday.
Euro zone countries have to present budget guidelines for
2016 by Oct. 15 but Portuguese politicians are still wrangling
to form a government after the national ballot on Oct. 4.
A finance ministry spokesman said the government had
informed the European Commission on Oct. 2 that it would not
present a broad budget plan.
"Only the new government would have full legitimacy to
present a budget," said the spokesman.
The outgoing centre-right coalition won the most votes in
the election but lost its majority in parliament, meaning that
it will have to rely on the main opposition Socialists for
support to pass legislation.
But, the Socialists have so far refused to give support to
the outgoing government and have opted to also talk to the
far-left.
The far left Communists and Left Bloc have said they would
support a Socialist-led government to end the austerity policies
of the centre-right.
Winning support for a 2016 budget would be the first
legislative hurdle for any government that takes power.
The outgoing centre-right government imposed severe cuts and
tax hikes during the past four years under a debt crisis and
bailout by the European Union and IMF. Portugal finished the
bailout last year.
