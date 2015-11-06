LISBON Nov 6 Portugal's Left Bloc has concluded
talks with the moderate Socialists for the creation of an
alternative government that could oust the new centre-right
administration, but they still need the Communists for a
parliament majority.
The far left party said on Friday its highest body approved
a document agreed during the talks with the centre-left
Socialists and "on Bloc's behalf, the negotiations are concluded
and the conditions are in place for a left-wing agreement to
protect jobs, salaries and pensions".
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's austerity-minded
government was sworn in last week after his coalition won the
most votes in an election Oct. 4, but lost its majority in
parliament, which swung to the left.
The Socialists warned earlier this week time was running out
to reach an agreement for a majority-backed, leftist government,
which they have pledged to have in place before trying to oust
the new cabinet next week. If parliament rejects the
government's programme in next week's vote, the administration
will fall.
The talks that began soon after the election have raised
fears over the prospects for Portugal's timid economic recovery,
because of the instability and the fact that the potential
partners reject some reforms imposed to escape a debt crisis.
A group of over 100 entrepreneurs representing firms from
cork-makers to motorways and construction, signed a manifesto
arguing that uncertainty was already compromising investment,
balance sheets and jobs, while a leftist government would only
exacerbate the situation due to the far left's opposition to
private business.
The centre-left Socialists have argued that they can form a
government backed by a leftist majority that would respect
European budget rules.
But the far left, especially the Communists, reject
Brussels-imposed budget limits and have various other
significant ideological divergences making a binding deal
between them hard to achieve. Some Socialists also favour a
centrist coalition rather than a deal with the radical left.
The Socialists plan more talks with the Communists before
next week's vote to see if they can bring them on board.
The government agreed a legislative programme on Thursday,
which parliament will debate on Monday before a vote on Tuesday
or Wednesday. The Socialist have said they would not vote it
down without a viable left-wing grouping in place.
The government said it was "permanently ready to compromise
with the Socialists" to secure their support and ensure the
governability of the country.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)