By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Nov 9 Prime Minister Pedro Passos
Coelho, whose government faces a vote that may topple it in the
opposition-dominated parliament, warned on Monday that leaving
the path of reforms and meeting euro zone commitments would be
ruinous for Portugal.
In a vote on the centre-right government's programme likely
to take place on Tuesday, the leftist parties are set to use
their parliamentary advantage to topple the minority
administration and back a new Socialist-led administration.
The prospect has unnerved financial markets. Portugal's
benchmark 10-year bond yields soared over 20 basis points to
2.87 percent on Monday - their highest since July - in
anticipation of higher borrowing costs after the Communists
threw their support behind a Socialist administration.
The Lisbon stock market slumped nearly 4.1 percent, led by
banks. The largest listed lender, Millennium bcp,
closed 9.5 percent lower.
"We are certainly already paying the price for the
uncertainty surrounding this debate," Passos Coelho told
parliament as he presented the programme of his government,
which was sworn in only 10 days ago.
He warned that Portugal, which only exited an international
bailout last year, could not afford to veer off the path of
reforms and euro zone budget commitments.
"If ideas leading to a degradation of the path of budget
consolidation get traction ... investors will pull out, which
will affect the recovery," he said.
Passos Coelho came first in last month's election but he
lost his majority, as many voters gave the thumbs-down to the
austerity he has imposed in return for an international bailout.
Socialist leader Antonio Costa said on Monday that
agreements signed with the Communists, Left Bloc and the Greens
"guarantee the forming and parliamentary approval of a Socialist
government" that would respect Portugal's European commitments.
"PROBLEM-PRONE"
The deals mean that "conditions are in place for stability
for the duration of the legislature, as well as conditions to
govern with joint appreciation of fundamental instruments of
governance, notably state budgets," he said.
However, the far-left partners have so far only promised
parliamentary support without entering the government. They
reject some reforms imposed under the bailout that Portugal
exited only last year.
"The scenario of a left-wing government and the ousting of
the centre-right is about to become reality, which the markets
obviously don't like," said Joao Lampreia, an analyst at Banco
BiG in Lisbon.
The advent of a leftist government could derail Portugal's
fragile economic recovery and could harm public finances despite
Socialist pledges to respect budget discipline.
"There is a declaration of general support (from the
far-left parties) but then it's budget negotiations case by
case, which is problem-prone," said political scientist Antonio
Costa Pinto.
"Also the Socialists have separate agreements with each far
left party, which will certainly create problems when they have
to make (policy) adjustments," he said.
The Socialists want to return disposable income to
households to boost the economy, overturning some wage cuts
imposed under the centre-right government. They argue economic
growth would do more than austerity to help reduce the budget
deficit and meet Portugal's European commitments.
Helped by the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme,
bond yields are slightly lower than a year ago and well below
crisis peaks of over 17 percent seen in 2012.
The government's rejection by parliament would leave
President Anibal Cavaco Silva, who has attacked the far left for
their Eurosceptic stance, with the choice of either inviting
Costa to form a government or keeping Passos Coelho's government
in a caretaker capacity with limited powers until new elections.
