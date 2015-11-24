LISBON Nov 24 Portugal's president will meet
Socialist leader Antonio Costa again on Tuesday after the prime
ministerial hopeful responded in writing to his call for the
Socialists far left partners to respect budget commitments to
the EU.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva on Monday asked Costa to start
work to form a government, but stopped short of naming him
premier and requested clarifications on how a minority Socialist
government would pass budgets and about commitments to keep the
budget deficit within European Union rules.
The president's office said a new meeting with Costa is now
set for 11:00 a.m. (1100 GMT).
The Socialist party said late on Monday that Costa had sent
a formal reply to Cavaco Silva addressing his doubts, but would
not reveal the contents of the letter.
The Communists, on whose support the Socialists rely for a
parliament majority, have rejected Cavaco Silva's demands, which
may upset Costa's hopes of forming a government.
The new meeting comes amid deep political uncertainty
following an inconclusive Oct. 4 election, which some analysts
fear could undermine Portugal's economic recovery after the
country exited a bailout in 2014.
The austerity-minded centre-right won most votes, but lost
their parliamentary majority in the election, and was ousted by
parliament on Nov. 10.
