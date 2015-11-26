(Updates throughout with comments, details)
By Axel Bugge
LISBON Nov 26 Portugal's first far
left-supported Socialist government was sworn in on Thursday,
promising to end austerity as the president said he would use
all his powers to guarantee the country adopts a disciplined
budget.
Prime Minister and former Lisbon mayor Antonio Costa took
office after a tumultuous few weeks during which his party and
the far left toppled a short-lived centre-right government and
turned what first appeared as an Oct. 4 election defeat into
victory.
Costa promised he would respect European budget rules but
that consolidation of public accounts would become "healthier."
"The government's programme is a clear bet on turning the
page on austerity," he said in his inauguration speech.
The political upheavals prompted concerns that an economic
recovery could be undermined and is viewed by some analysts as
Portugal's most critical moment since the 1974 Carnation
Revolution, when a right-wing dictatorship was overthrown and
democracy ushered in.
Costa's Socialists will rely on the far left Communists and
Left Bloc to pass policies and laws in parliament, in an
alliance that critics say is too loose to last through the full
four-year term, potentially extending political uncertainty.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva has signalled many times in
recent weeks that he is uneasy about the Communist and Left
Bloc's past opposition to Portugal's commitments to European
budget rules.
He alluded to those misgivings on Thursday.
"I do not abdicate from any of the powers vested in the
president," said Cavaco Silva, who cannot dissolve parliament,
but has the power to sack the government and delay or veto some
policies passed by parliament until his term ends in March.
"I will do everything so that the country stays on the path
of economic growth, job creation and preserves external
credibility."
After years of sweeping austerity under a bailout Portugal
was forced to seek in 2011, the Socialists want to roll back
many measures, including restoring public sector wages that were
cut, raise the lowest public pensions, reintroduce four public
holidays and raise the minimum wage.
The new government's most urgent task will be to present a
budget for 2016. The country is already several weeks late in
sending the blueprint to Brussels.
"On an Excel (spreadsheet) everything always works well, but
the problem is that often in practice the economy doesn't react
like expected," said Joao Pereira Leite, head of investment at
Banco Carregosa.
Pereira Leite said the big question for the new government
would be whether its policies increased the budget deficit and
debts.
"Portugal has such a high level of debt that it cannot
accumulate more debt as it would become unsustainable," he said.
The Socialists have also promised to cut value added tax for
the restaurant sector and eliminate extraordinary income tax
hikes introduced during the crisis to plug the budget deficit.
(Additional reporting by Andrei Khalip, Sergio Goncalves and
Daniel Alvarenga; editing by John Stonestreet)