LISBON Dec 3 The leader of Portugal's Left
Bloc, which backs the new Socialist government, said on Thursday
that a restructuring of the country's debt load is inevitable,
maintaining a division with its ruling allies.
"The weight of the debt burden on the Portuguese economy is
unsustainable," she said, speaking to parliament. "Ignoring it
would be irresponsible," Catarina Martins told lawmakers ahead
of a vote on the Socialist government's programme. "A
restructuring of debt seems to be inevitable," she said.
Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa came to power after
he joined forces with the far left Communists and Left Bloc to
oust the centre-right government.
Many analysts now say the Socialists could face increasing
pressure to adopt more radical anti-austerity economic policies
demanded by their far left allies, making the minority
government unstable and likely short-lived.
The Socialists will reverse a number of the previous
government's austerity measures but they promise to stick to
European budget rules envisaging deficit cuts and seek to
gradually reduce the country's debt burden via economic growth,
without restructuring.
Communist bench leader Joao Oliveira, also speaking in
parliament ahead of the vote, was equally clear that his party
will stick to its positions.
"The Socialist government programme is not the Communist
Party programme ... we are here to contribute so that policies
can be altered."
Portugal has gone through years of harsh austerity under a
bailout, which it exited last year, and the left wants to
reverse many measures to return incomes to families and help the
poor.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge; Editing
by Toby Chopra)