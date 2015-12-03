(Recasts with approval, adds quotes, details)

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON Dec 3 Portugal's parliament approved the new Socialist government's programme on Thursday with the backing of far-left allies, who stressed to the Socialists that they have high expectations of reversing austerity.

The approval is the last formal step in a drawn-out political drama that started with an inconclusive Oct. 4 election and raised fears that a nascent economic recovery could come under threat.

Lawmakers voted 122 to 107, with one abstention, to approve the programme of the government, which was sworn in last week. With the vote, the government gains full powers.

Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa came to power after he joined forces with the far-left Communists and Left Bloc to oust the centre-right government, which won the most votes but lost its majority in the election.

Uniting around the joint desire to end years of austerity, the three parties decided to team up even though there are big policy differences between the moderate Socialists and far-left parties.

During the debate on the government programme, Left Bloc leader Catarina Martins stuck to her party's view that restructuring the country's debt load is inevitable, maintaining a division with the Socialists.

"The weight of the debt burden on the Portuguese economy is unsustainable," she told parliament. "Ignoring it would be irresponsible. A restructuring of debt seems to be inevitable,"

Many analysts now say the Socialists could face increasing pressure to adopt more radical anti-austerity economic policies demanded by their far-left allies, making the minority government unstable and likely short-lived.

Ousted premier Pedro Passos Coelho, who now leads the opposition, said the policy plans of the Socialists were "adventurous and experimentalist" and said they would scare away investors.

"Measures that have been pre-announced with Socialist and Communist support can only drive away investors, penalising economic growth and complicating the efficiency of budget policy that will have a negative reflection on the sustainability of public finances and the burden for taxpayers," he said.

The Socialists will reverse a number of the previous government's austerity measures but they promise to stick to European budget rules envisaging deficit cuts and seek to gradually reduce the country's debt burden via economic growth, without restructuring.

Communist bench leader Joao Oliveira, also speaking in parliament before the vote, was equally clear that his party would stick to its positions.

"The Socialist government programme is not the Communist Party programme ... we are here to contribute so that policies can be altered." (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)