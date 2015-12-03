(Recasts with approval, adds quotes, details)
By Sergio Goncalves
LISBON Dec 3 Portugal's parliament approved the
new Socialist government's programme on Thursday with the
backing of far-left allies, who stressed to the Socialists that
they have high expectations of reversing austerity.
The approval is the last formal step in a drawn-out
political drama that started with an inconclusive Oct. 4
election and raised fears that a nascent economic recovery could
come under threat.
Lawmakers voted 122 to 107, with one abstention, to approve
the programme of the government, which was sworn in last week.
With the vote, the government gains full powers.
Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa came to power after
he joined forces with the far-left Communists and Left Bloc to
oust the centre-right government, which won the most votes but
lost its majority in the election.
Uniting around the joint desire to end years of austerity,
the three parties decided to team up even though there are big
policy differences between the moderate Socialists and far-left
parties.
During the debate on the government programme, Left Bloc
leader Catarina Martins stuck to her party's view that
restructuring the country's debt load is inevitable, maintaining
a division with the Socialists.
"The weight of the debt burden on the Portuguese economy is
unsustainable," she told parliament. "Ignoring it would be
irresponsible. A restructuring of debt seems to be inevitable,"
Many analysts now say the Socialists could face increasing
pressure to adopt more radical anti-austerity economic policies
demanded by their far-left allies, making the minority
government unstable and likely short-lived.
Ousted premier Pedro Passos Coelho, who now leads the
opposition, said the policy plans of the Socialists were
"adventurous and experimentalist" and said they would scare away
investors.
"Measures that have been pre-announced with Socialist and
Communist support can only drive away investors, penalising
economic growth and complicating the efficiency of budget policy
that will have a negative reflection on the sustainability of
public finances and the burden for taxpayers," he said.
The Socialists will reverse a number of the previous
government's austerity measures but they promise to stick to
European budget rules envisaging deficit cuts and seek to
gradually reduce the country's debt burden via economic growth,
without restructuring.
Communist bench leader Joao Oliveira, also speaking in
parliament before the vote, was equally clear that his party
would stick to its positions.
"The Socialist government programme is not the Communist
Party programme ... we are here to contribute so that policies
can be altered."
