UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
LISBON Oct 15 Portuguese President Anibal Cavaco Silva will meet the leaders of the main political parties for consultations on forming a new government on Oct. 20 and 21, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
The president has to nominate the new prime minister after an inconclusive election on Oct. 4 where the centre-right ruling coalition obtained the most votes but lost its parliament majority. The second-placed centre-left Socialists are negotiating a possible majority government with two left-wing parties, adding to political uncertainty.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.