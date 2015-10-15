LISBON Oct 15 Portuguese President Anibal Cavaco Silva will meet the leaders of the main political parties for consultations on forming a new government on Oct. 20 and 21, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

The president has to nominate the new prime minister after an inconclusive election on Oct. 4 where the centre-right ruling coalition obtained the most votes but lost its parliament majority. The second-placed centre-left Socialists are negotiating a possible majority government with two left-wing parties, adding to political uncertainty.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)