* Markets fall on growing concerns about budget path
* Talks continue between leftist parties on forming govt
* Left Bloc says centre-right can't form govt
(Adds Socialist leader after meeting president, coalition
proposals)
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Oct 12 The leader of Portugal's
Socialist opposition sought to calm worried investors on Monday,
saying any new government formed with the backing of far-left
parties would still respect Portugal's budget pledges.
Portuguese shares fell sharply on Monday as a second
far-left party said it could back a Socialist-led government,
raising concerns that the fall-out from last week's election
could lead to reversal of Lisbon's strict budget policies.
Socialist leader Antonio Costa said his contacts with the
Left Bloc and the Communists were aimed at working out a
government programme that would ease austerity, but also had
"the condition to respect Portugal's international commitments".
EU budget rules envisage countries keeping their deficits
below 3 percent of economic output and working to reduce them
further.
Costa spoke after meeting President Anibal Cavaco Silva who
has to name the new prime minister in the coming weeks.
On Tuesday Costa is due to meet Prime Minister Pedro Passos
Coelho, whose centre-right coalition said it sent Costa
proposals "that facilitate a compromise" after fruitless talks
last week.
Passos Coelho's grouping won the most votes but lost its
parliamentary majority in an Oct. 4 election. To rule as a
minority government it would need support from the Socialists to
get legislation through parliament.
However, the far-left Left Bloc said Passos Coelho would
fail to win enough backing to govern again.
"The (centre-right) government is over as of today, because
it will not have support in parliament, but also because there
is another government solution that corresponds to people's
expectations," Left Bloc leader Catarina Martins said after
meeting Costa earlier in the day.
"Conditions have been created for a basic consensus on the
Left Bloc's terms for allowing the creation of a government."
Costa was more cautious, saying there were "possible points
of convergence" with the Left Bloc, especially on how to give
more disposable income back to the Portuguese.
"But it is premature to say whether an agreement is
possible," he said.
NOT BLUFFING
The inconclusive election result had left markets largely
unmoved last week, with a leftist government seen as unlikely.
But the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty unsettled
investors on Monday.
Shares in banks were hit particularly hard. The largest
listed lender, Millennium bcp, slumped more than 9
percent, dragging Lisbon's stock index 3 percent lower. Bond
yields, cushioned by the European Central Bank's asset
purchases, were little changed.
"The next few weeks will be a test for the political
environment and risk is already up," said Banco Best trader
Alfredo Mendes. "Banks are the engines of the economy. If there
are signs that the economy will be rudderless because there is
no government, banks could be weakened."
Economists fear that a change in economic policy or a long
delay in forming a government could undermine the Portuguese
economy's revival after three years of recession made worse by
harsh austerity imposed under a now-completed bailout.
Political scientist Adelino Matlez said the Communists'
stance was a big game-changer as the party had signalled it is
ready to "enter the system and become institutional" rather than
remain a constant opposition force.
"The possibility of a leftist government is beginning to
loom," he said. "Everything now is about the negotiations, about
bargains ... (centre-right leader Passos Coelho) by now knows
that Costa is not just bluffing, so his next proposal should be
bolder."
(Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Toby
Chopra)