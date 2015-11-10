LISBON Nov 10 Portugal's main opposition Socialists on Tuesday signed definitive agreements with far-left parties, guaranteeing parliament majority backing for a Socialist government they want to form after ousting the centre-right administration.

The deals also formalise their previously announced rejection of Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's government programme, to be voted later on Tuesday in parliament, said a spokesman.

The rejection means the austerity-minded government will be forced out of power. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)