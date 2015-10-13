(Updates throughout with details)
LISBON Oct 13 Portugal's caretaker prime
minister failed to obtain backing from Socialist Party leader
Antonio Costa on forming a new government on Tuesday, and have
scheduled no further talks for now, according to the two
leaders.
Hopes for a breakthrough at the meeting were doused earlier
in the day when Costa said his party was better placed to form a
stable government than the centre-right coalition of Pedro
Passos Coelho.
"Our meeting ended with absolutely no conclusion," Passos
Coelho told journalists after the second session between the two
since an inconclusive election on Oct. 4.
The next, formal steps to form a government now depend on
President Anibal Cavaco Silva, who must decide which leader to
name as prime minister after consultations with the heads of all
political parties.
Political uncertainty in Portugal has risen since the
election, in which the centre-right coalition won the most votes
but failed to win a majority in parliament, meaning it needs
backing from the main opposition Socialists to pass laws.
Stock markets fell in the past two days on the rising
possibility of a leftist government after the austerity-minded
centre-right coalition guided Portugal through a debt crisis and
bailout, which Lisbon exited last year.
Costa told Reuters earlier that the Socialists are now
better placed to form a stable government than Passos Coelho's
coalition as his party along with the Communists and Left Bloc
would boast a majority in parliament.
Passos Coelho and Costa differ in their interpretation of
the election result.
"It is natural that the legitimate aspiration of the one who
wins is to be able to govern," said Passos Coelho. "I don't like
to make ultimatums but time is of the essence. It is bad for the
economy and investors to go through a period of uncertainty."
Costa countered that Socialist voters did not vote for his
party to "allow the coalition to continue in power".
(Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Mark
Heinrich)