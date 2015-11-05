(Updates with more details)

LISBON Nov 5 Portugal's new centre-right government agreed a legislative programme on Thursday, setting up a showdown with leftist parties who together hold a majority in parliament and have indicated that they plan to vote the government down and form one of their own.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's government was sworn in last week after his coalition won the most votes in an election Oct. 4, but lost its majority in parliament.

Cabinet Minister Luis Marques Guedes said the government programme was "in line with what was presented to the Portuguese at the election". He said it would be sent to parliament on Friday, with a vote expected on Tuesday or Wednesday.

However, the programme looks certain to be rejected by the centre-left Socialists, the biggest opposition party, and the far-left Communists and Left Bloc, who are all negotiating to form their own majority government. This would force Passos Coelho to resign.

Marques Guedes said the government was "permanently ready to compromise with the Socialists" to secure their support. "What is at stake is to ensure the governability of the country," he said.

Passos Coelho's programme includes a reduction in an extraordinary income tax surcharge imposed during Portugal's recent debt crisis.

It also proposes to reverse 20 percent salary cuts for public sector workers that were introduced during austerity policies adopted as part of an international bailout.

The programme also includes the introduction of an extraordinary tax on the pharmaceutical sector, and extends special taxes for the banking and energy sectors.

Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said the measures were necessary to avoid a financial shortfall of 1.5 billion euros next year as a 2016 budget will not be ready by the beginning of January.

If Passos Coelho is toppled, it is not clear when any new government will be ready to present a 2016 budget to parliament.

The European Commission has warned Portugal that it has missed the deadline for presenting a 2016 budget to Brussels.

Albuquerque said Portugal's budget deficit for 2015 was set to fall below 3 percent of GDP, but had no forecast for 2016. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves; writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)