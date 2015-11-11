(Updates with TAP, Fitch)
LISBON Nov 11 Portugal's Socialists face a
tough task keeping financial markets, euro zone peers and
hard-left partners happy if they try to quickly roll back parts
of an austerity programme without putting economic recovery at
risk.
Together with the Communists and Left Bloc, Antonio Costa's
Socialists ousted the centre-right government on Tuesday and,
with a majority in parliament, they are hoping the president
will ask them to form a government soon.
Costa, as prime minister, will then have to speedily put
together a 2016 budget to present to Brussels after Portugal
missed last month's deadline, having emerged from a debt crisis
and exited a bailout programme only last year.
The Socialists have outlined priorities such as fully
restoring public sector wages in 2016 that were cut during the
crisis, raising the lowest public pensions, reintroducing four
public holidays and raising the minimum wage.
"What we can expect is a set of popular and populist
measures in the next six months as a sort of life insurance for
this leftist government, so as to avoid an election next year or
try to win it," the head of economic consultancy Informacao de
Mercados Financeiros Filipe Garcia said.
The Socialists have also promised to eliminate over the next
two years an extraordinary 3.5 percent "solidarity" income tax
launched during the crisis to shore up government coffers.
Value-added tax for the restaurant sector, which was doubled
during the crisis, will be cut back to 13 percent.
They are also seen as likely to stop privatisations and
moved on Wednesday to reverse the sale of airline TAP, which was
set to be concluded on Nov. 12.
The outgoing government agreed in June to sell a 61 percent
stake in TAP to a Brazilian-Portuguese consortium. But Costa's
Socialists said that as the centre-right government was now in a
caretaker capacity, "the legal and political conditions are not
present" for the sale to go ahead.
So far, there has been no major move in financial markets,
even when Costa promised to lower the budget deficit, to 2.8
percent of GDP next year from 3 percent in 2015.
"The fact that the Socialists will maintain European
commitments and reiterate the strategy of budget consolidation,
although at a slower pace, is an important signal for
international markets," Banco BPI chief economist Paula Carvalho
said.
But uncertainty might grow if the new government's policies
are not clarified quickly, analysts say, especially details on
how they plan to finance their economic strategy.
"The combination of continuing political uncertainty and the
advent of a government relying on parties that have hitherto
taken an outspoken anti-austerity stance, would increase fiscal
downside risk," credit ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday.
Businesses are concerned that they will face higher taxes,
cutting their investment plans and the prospect of hiring more
workers in a country that still has 12 percent unemployment.
Government plans to cut corporation tax will almost
certainty be axed and the prospect of lower social security
contributions by companies is uncertain. Extraordinary taxes on
the energy and banking sectors introduced during the crisis
might also be extended.
Banco Carregosa's head of investment, Joao Pereira Leite,
said the key is for a new government to be installed quickly.
"The Socialist Party ... has already committed to the budget
limits and they target 2.8 percent next year, so in principle
they are in line with European Comission demands," he said.
"Now, how they are going to get there, and if the European
partners accept that, is a question mark."
