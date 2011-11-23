LISBON Nov 24 Portuguese workers will stage a general strike on Thursday to protest against tough austerity measures set by the centre-right government to meet budget goals imposed by the European Union.

Portugal must meet EU conditions for a 78-billion-euro ($100-billion) bailout to rescue it from its worst economic crisis in decades.

Transport and other public services are expected to be disrupted across the nation of 11 million as workers show their opposition to job losses and spending cuts.

Portugal was the third country in the euro zone to seek a bailout, after Greece and Ireland, and is now headed for its deepest recession since it returned to democracy in 1974. The economy is set to contract nearly 3 percent next year.

For weeks, posters have lined the streets of Lisbon urging workers to strike, while the government insists there is no way out of painful austerity, which includes deeply unpopular measures such as cutting civil servants' holiday and bonuses.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, who came to power in June after the socialist government collapsed over the cuts, said the country's priority was to beat the debt crisis.

"It is up to me to try to mobilise the Portuguese for action every day to contribute to transform Portugal," he said.

Analysts note the Portuguese, unlike other nations such as Greece, do not have a tradition of violent protest, and labour action in the face of the crisis so far been low-key.

But the prospect of harsh belt-tightening measures, which kick in with full force next year, may foster support and make Thursday's strike significantly larger than one held a year ago.

"Although people generally accept the need for austerity, there is a deep feeling of injustice about the distribution of sacrifices, especially in the public sector, so we can expect heavier participation than last year," said Elisio Estanque, a sociologist at Coimbra University.

In its drive to cut debt, the government's reforms include spending cuts in everything from health services to public television. It is also reforming labour laws and has extended the working day by half an hour.

Under its bailout from the European Union and IMF, Portugal must cut its budget deficit this year to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product from nearly 10 percent in 2010. In 2012, Lisbon has promised to cut the deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP.

Workers' fears, especially in state companies that face heavy cuts, have been fed by unemployment, which stands at 12.4 percent and is the highest since the 1980s.

"I will strike and I'd say that, above all, banks are to blame for our woes," said Jose Baptista, 44, an electrician. "My biggest concern is financing and how people, companies and our country have just had their financing cut off."

Such economic concerns and the fact that Europe's leaders have so far failed to stop the debt crisis from spreading to bigger economies including Spain and Italy has prompted deep worries in Portugal, and not just among workers.

"I'm a businessman, so striking would only hurt my own business but this time, perhaps more than ever, I think there are plenty of reasons to do so and I sympathise with those who will," said Carlos Alberto, 52. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)