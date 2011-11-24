* Planes grounded and trains halted
* Government says turnout only 10.5 percent
* Thousands march in Lisbon
(Adds turnout numbers, union comments)
By Andrei Khalip and Axel Bugge
LISBON, Nov 24 A general strike halted
public transport and factories in many parts of Portugal on
Thursday and thousands marched against austerity measures
imposed as the price of an EU/IMF bailout.
The 78 billion-euro ($100 billion) rescue fund is designed
to keep Portugal afloat and help stem the euro zone's debt
crisis, but the spending cuts have sent the country into its
worst recession in decades.
Highlighting Portugal's economic woes, Fitch Ratings on
Thursday cut its credit rating to junk.
Thousands of protesters marched in Lisbon, with many
chanting: "Spain, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, our struggle is
international!" referring to spending cuts across Europe. "Let
bankers pay!" read banners.
They were protesting against job losses, tax hikes and pay
cuts agreed between Portugal and the troika of lenders - the
European Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund.
But there were big discrepancies between what unions said
was a "massive" turnout for the strike and figures provided by
the government, which showed just 10.5 percent of public sector
workers had walked out.
Manuel Carvalho, head of the 750,000-strong CGTP union,
refused to provide figures for the actual turnout, saying only
"this is a massive strike, without a doubt bigger than last
year."
In a strike on the same day in 2010, the CGTP said three
million people took part, in the nation of 11 million.
Joao Proenca, head of the UGT union, said government figures
on the turnout were "clear manipulation".
"The Troika has failed in Greece," said Proenca. "We hope
that the government understands that the Troika can't govern
here either."
Thousands of people, mainly young, protested in Lisbon and
there were scuffles between a small group of demonstrators and
police at the steps of parliament as they attempted to break
through a police cordon.
The strike halted many planes and trains and shut some
ports and schools.
International flights to and from Lisbon and Porto were
cancelled for the duration of the 24-hour walkout, the website
of airport authority ANA said. Lisbon airport was deserted.
NO CHRISTMAS CHEER
For weeks, posters lining the streets of Lisbon have urged
workers to strike. The centre-right government insists there is
no alternative to cuts. Portugal's previous government collapsed
in March after failing to push its own austerity drive through
parliament and had to request the bailout.
To cut the budget gap and debt, the new government has
halved 2011 year-end bonuses for all workers and cancelled
holiday and year-end bonuses for civil servants next year.
Its reforms include spending cuts in everything from health
services to public television. It is reforming labour laws and
has extended the working day by half an hour.
"With what the troika is doing here, I think we have reasons
for the strike. I've paid my social security since 1981, why am
I going to be left without part of my Christmas bonus? I think
it is wrong," said 45-year-old machinist Carlos Silva.
Portugal, the third country in the euro zone to seek a
bailout after Greece and Ireland, is headed for its deepest
recession since it returned to democracy in 1974. The economy is
set to contract nearly 3 percent next year.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, who came to power in
June, said the priority was to beat the debt crisis.
"It is up to me to try to mobilise the Portuguese for action
every day to contribute to transform Portugal," he said.
STRONG SUPPORT
Despite the protests, an opinion poll by Marktest pollsters
on Thursday showed support for the ruling PSD party rising four
percentage points from last month to 45 percent. The
government's solid backing contrasts with Greece, where a
national unity government was formed to push through measures to
stave off bankruptcy.
Analysts point out that the Portuguese do not have a
tradition of violent protest, and labour action in the face of
the crisis has so far been low-key. But the prospect of tougher
belt-tightening measures, which kick in with full force next
year, may change that.
Authorities reported no serious incidents on Thursday
although police said vandals had smashed the windows of three
tax offices in Lisbon.
Portugal must cut its budget deficit this year to 5.9
percent of gross domestic product from nearly 10 percent in
2010. In 2012, Lisbon has promised to cut the deficit to 4.5
percent of GDP. Workers' fears, especially in state companies
that face big cuts, have been fed by unemployment, which stands
at 12.4 percent and is the highest since the 1980s.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga and Miguel Pereira;
Editing by Andrew Roche)