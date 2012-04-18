LONDON, April 18 Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro
Passos Coelho said on Wednesday there were "no guarantees" that
the country would meet its commitment to return to the
international capital markets before September 2013.
Passos Coelho said in an op-ed in the Financial Times that
he was optimistic Portugal would fulfil its obligations, but
called for realism and pragmatism as factors outside the
government's control could play a role.
"It is important to say something that will sound
controversial, but is in fact not controversial at all - in an
age of uncertainty there are no guarantees," he said.
Passos Coelho described Portugal's commitment to deliver on
the terms and conditions of its bailout as unwavering, and
dismissed suggestions of a second bailout or debt restructuring
if the government's reform plan runs smoothly.
"I am confident about the reform plan we have in place and
our ability to return to the markets on time if we deliver it,"
he said.
He did concede, however, that Portugal could call for
further support if impacting factors, outside the country's
control, materialised.
"This is why we accept that we may need to rely on the
commitment of our international partners to extend further
support if circumstances beyond our control obstruct our return
to market financing."
He concluded: "There are no guarantees and we cannot
legislate for events out of our country's control. But I am
convinced that we will only succeed if we deliver on the greater
goal of fundamental reform, which will restore the prosperity of
Portugal."