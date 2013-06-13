By Axel Bugge
| LISBON, June 13
LISBON, June 13 The International Monetary Fund
said on Thursday Portugal's economic outlook was "somber" and
its public debt condition "very fragile" although Lisbon has met
the latest targets in its 78 billion euro bailout.
It also said the political and social consensus behind
Portugal's bailout was fraying.
The IMF announced on Wednesday it had approved the
disbursement of the next tranche of 657 million euros to
Portugal after the seventh review and after Lisbon's lenders
eased the country's budget deficit goals.
However, the IMF's staff report on the review published a
day later said the "risks to the attainment of the program's
core objectives remain high" for debt-laden Portugal which is
going through its third year of recession under austerity.
Portuguese faced the sharpest tax hikes in living memory
this year as the government seeks revenues to plug the deficit.
Unemployment at 18 percent is the highest on record, although
less that in some other bailout euro zone countries.
In March, Portugal's creditors in the 'troika' -- the
European Union, IMF and European Central Bank -- eased
Portugal's budget deficit goals when it became clear that the
country's recovery would take longer than expected under the
weight of austerity imposed by the bailout.
GDP is now expected to contract for a third consecutive year
in 2013, by 2.3 percent, after shrinking 3.2 percent in 2012.
The bailout was also knocked off course in April when
Portugal's constitutional court ruled against a government
measure to raise revenues.
"The solid social and political consensus that to date has
buttressed strong program implementation has weakened
significantly. Economic recovery is also proving elusive," it
said.
"And with the program bereft of tools to boost
competitiveness in the near-term, there is a high risk that
adjustment will continue to take place through more demand
compression," the IMF added.
The IMF said the "outlook for public debt remains very
fragile" due to the higher than expected budget deficit and
because of a worse economic outlook.
It said public debt is now expected to peak close to 124
percent of GDP in 2014, two percentage points higher than
expected at the time of the sixth review at the end of last
year.
Still, the IMF said "all performance criteria and structural
benchmarks underpinning the (seventh) review have been met,"
adding that two thirds of the 10 percentage points of GDP
adjustment in the structural primary deficit has taken place.