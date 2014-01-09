(Adds)
LISBON Jan 9 Portugal's government picked
Chinese group Fosun International to buy the insurance
arm of state bank Caixa Geral de Depositos for 1 billion euros,
which allows Lisbon to further exceed its privatisation revenue
goal under an EU/IMF bailout.
Cabinet Minister Luis Marques Guedes said on Thursday that
Fosun, which was chosen over a unit of U.S. investment fund
Apollo that was the only other remaining bidder, will
acquire an 80 percent stake in the country's largest insurer
with a 26 percent market share.
The sale, which is part of a series of privatisations
demanded as a condition of Portugal's EU/IMF bailout, would help
the bank repay 1.65 billion euros ($2.24 billion) injected by
the state in mid-2012.
Lisbon had long ago overshot its privatisation revenue
target and State Finance Secretary Manuel Rodrigues said the new
sale brings total revenues to 8.1 billion euros, 47 percent
above the target set out under the bailout that ends in
mid-2014.
After selling stakes in two energy firms, the airport
concession ANA and postal service CTT, Lisbon is still expected
to privatise flag carrier airline TAP, the cargo unit of the
national railway company Comboios de Portugal and parts of water
utility Aguas de Portugal.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)