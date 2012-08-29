* Electronic system for funding up to one year
* Seen improving liquidity, helping loans
* Banks long squeezed out of international market for
funding
LISBON, Aug 29 The Bank of Portugal will launch
an electronic platform next week that could help loans trickle
down to the bailed-out country's battered economy, which it
hopes will rekindle confidence between banks in a stalled
interbank money market.
Even huge injections of ultra-cheap, long-term liquidity by
the European Central Bank have done little to reignite borrowing
between banks and lending to the economy in Portugal and most
other troubled euro zone countries as banks prefer to deposit
the money back with the safe-haven ECB.
The system to be made available on Monday will process and
register unsecured interbank money market operations by domestic
banks for funding of up to one year, with financial settlement
to be carried out via the Bank of Portugal's TARGET2-PT system.
The Bank of Portugal said on its website that the launch is
designed "to promote the efficient functioning of the domestic
interbank money market", and it expected to add secured deals to
the system at a later date.
Portuguese banks were squeezed out of the Europe-wide
interbank funding market as soon as its debt crisis broke out in
2010 and have been reluctant to lend money between themselves as
they have grown distrustful of each other.
A common platform where the Bank of Portugal registers the
deals is likely to make transactions more trustworthy.
Andre Rodrigues, a banking sector analyst at Caixa Geral de
Depositos said the plan should "increase the level of confidence
between banks, which was the problem brought by the crisis,
improve the efficiency of deals and raise liquidity."
"This is an important step because the idea is that this
greater liquidity in the money market can benefit the domestic
economy with more loans," he said.
Overdue loans held by struggling Portuguese companies rose
to record highs in June as credit conditions tightened,
suggesting the debt-scarred country's economy will slump further
before it recovers.
Portugal is struggling through its worst recession since the
1970s. Tax hikes and wage cuts imposed by the government to meet
the terms of an EU/IMF bailout have depressed consumer spending,
while even successful exporters are finding it difficult to get
bank loans at viable rates, undermining their prospects.
Outstanding corporate borrowing by companies dropped to
111.6 billion euros at the end of the first half of 2012, from
118.9 billion in June 2011.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)