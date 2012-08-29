* Electronic system for funding up to one year

* Seen improving liquidity, helping loans

* Banks long squeezed out of international market for funding

LISBON, Aug 29 The Bank of Portugal will launch an electronic platform next week that could help loans trickle down to the bailed-out country's battered economy, which it hopes will rekindle confidence between banks in a stalled interbank money market.

Even huge injections of ultra-cheap, long-term liquidity by the European Central Bank have done little to reignite borrowing between banks and lending to the economy in Portugal and most other troubled euro zone countries as banks prefer to deposit the money back with the safe-haven ECB.

The system to be made available on Monday will process and register unsecured interbank money market operations by domestic banks for funding of up to one year, with financial settlement to be carried out via the Bank of Portugal's TARGET2-PT system.

The Bank of Portugal said on its website that the launch is designed "to promote the efficient functioning of the domestic interbank money market", and it expected to add secured deals to the system at a later date.

Portuguese banks were squeezed out of the Europe-wide interbank funding market as soon as its debt crisis broke out in 2010 and have been reluctant to lend money between themselves as they have grown distrustful of each other.

A common platform where the Bank of Portugal registers the deals is likely to make transactions more trustworthy.

Andre Rodrigues, a banking sector analyst at Caixa Geral de Depositos said the plan should "increase the level of confidence between banks, which was the problem brought by the crisis, improve the efficiency of deals and raise liquidity."

"This is an important step because the idea is that this greater liquidity in the money market can benefit the domestic economy with more loans," he said.

Overdue loans held by struggling Portuguese companies rose to record highs in June as credit conditions tightened, suggesting the debt-scarred country's economy will slump further before it recovers.

Portugal is struggling through its worst recession since the 1970s. Tax hikes and wage cuts imposed by the government to meet the terms of an EU/IMF bailout have depressed consumer spending, while even successful exporters are finding it difficult to get bank loans at viable rates, undermining their prospects.

Outstanding corporate borrowing by companies dropped to 111.6 billion euros at the end of the first half of 2012, from 118.9 billion in June 2011. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Hugh Lawson)