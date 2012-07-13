LONDON, July 13 Despite the backdrop of a bailout, a shrinking economy and relative market obscurity, the bluest of Portuguese blue chips are catching the eyes of some bargain-hunting investors thanks to their foreign exposure.

Caught in the mire of an austerity-fuelled recession, the Lisbon bourse has lost more than 12 percent of its value since the beginning of the year, widely underperforming the pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 increase of 3 percent.

But while the poor showing of the stock exchange and the economy mean most investors stay away, others are drawn to seek out individual stocks whose valuations have been swamped by a more generalised "euro phobia".

"We find significant value in fundamentally sound peripheral European names that have been overly-penalised by euro zone concerns," Standard Life Investments said in a note to clients, quoting Portuguese energy company Galp and retailer Jeronimo Martins as examples.

Jeronimo Martins, which is listed on the FTSEurofirst 300 along with Galp, posted a strong increase in first-quarter net profit, largely thanks to sales in Poland, where it is the biggest food retail firm via its Biedronka discount chain. Galp, which produces oil in Brazil and Angola, posted a 16 percent rise in quarterly net profit. Both trade at more times expected 2012 earnings per share than most of their euro zone peers.

"What we look for are companies where we think market expectations for future earnings are too low," said Chris Haimendorf at Standard Life Investments. "They happen to be listed in Portugal but have extremely strong prospects in other countries."

Portugal has also kicked off a privatisation programme with some success, unlike fellow straggler Greece, selling off its stakes in utility group EDP and power grid operator REN , mostly to Chinese bidders.

"There is a greater appetite for risk and Portuguese companies like EDP, Galp and Jeronimo Martins have enjoyed some interest from foreign investors who are returning to Portugal," said Luis Goncalves, a trader at GoBulling brokers in Porto.

EDP, whose profit rose 7.9 percent last year thanks to overseas operations in countries including Brazil, trades at 6.7 times estimated 2012 earnings per share, one of the lowest valuations in the electric utilities sector in the euro zone.

BOND BOUNCE

The Lisbon bourse has pared some of its losses since EU leaders agreed fresh steps to tackle the bloc's crisis. The cost of insuring debt has dropped and a rebound in the first half of the year has made Portugal the top performing government bond market of the year so far.

Yet most investors cannot shake off worries that a recession of at least 3 percent this year could push Portugal, like Greece, into another bailout or even a debt restructuring.

A small, not very liquid market with overall dwindling returns makes it even more difficult, analysts say.

Weighed down by the recession, returns on Portuguese equities including dividends have dropped by nearly 60 percent since 2008, when the Lehman crisis hit global markets. That is not as bad as Greece's 90 percent fall in returns but far behind Ireland, which has limited the hit to 32 percent.

Orrin Sharp-Pierson, global equity and derivatives strategist at BNP Paribas, is underweight Portuguese equities. Looking at what could be a trigger to turn positive "would be setting a criteria that won't be realised in the next few years: no more deleveraging ... positive gross domestic product growth and balance sheets of the banking sector restored to a state where there is growth in the domestic sector."

Most foreign investors are also cautious as far as bonds are concerned, traders said, with Portugal still the second most risky country in the euro zone in terms of bond yields despite its debt market bounce back in the first half of the year.

They see that rebound -- generating 40 percent returns in the first half of 2012 -- as illusory in some respects. It had suffered more than most at the end of last year when some feared, prematurely at least, that the logic of the Greek debt restructuring would be applied to Portugal too.

Federico Sequeira at Exotix brokers, which specialises in distressed markets, said that after that strong first half rally, with U.S. funds stepping in, most Portuguese bond opportunities were gone for now.

"At one point the sovereigns started trading at a very low level and people started investing when they realised Portugal's problems were not as bad as that of Spain," he said. "Today you probably won't find opportunities on the bond side ... the moment everybody got involved, the juice was gone." (Graphics by Scott Barber, Additional reporting by Andrei Khalip in Lisbon and Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)