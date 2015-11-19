LISBON Nov 19 Investors, chiefly foreign,
poured a record 1.36 billion euros into Portuguese commercial
property in the first 10 months of 2015, double 2014 levels,
Cushman & Wakefield consultants said on Thursday.
But it warned that to keep up investor confidence Lisbon
must resolve its political stalemate. Portugal has been mired in
uncertainty since an inconclusive Oct. 4 election, which led to
the ousting of the centre-right government last week by the
opposition-dominated parliament.
The president must decide in the coming days whether to name
a Socialist premier backed by the far left.
In a report published on Thursday, the real estate
consultants said foreign investment accounted for 90 percent of
all commercial property deals and exceeded the previous peak of
1.2 billion for the whole of 2007.
"The continued interest and renewed confidence in the
domestic market by foreign investors is naturally very dependent
on the evolution of the current political situation, whatever
the government," said Luis Rocha Antunes, partner and head of
capital markets at C&W in Lisbon.
"Essential issues such as maintaining guarantees of a tight
control of public finances and a reformist posture of the
government in legislation matters -- such as labour law, lease
and taxation -- are crucial to confidence in the economy" and
inflow of wealth, he said.
Portugal exited an international bailout last year and its
economy returned to modest growth after a three-year recession.
U.S. investors accounted for almost half of total investment
this year, followed by Spanish investors. Retail real estate
lured 56 percent of total investment, while offices accounted
for a quarter.
The largest deal of the year, worth a record 330 million
euros, was the acquisition of a shopping centre portfolio by
U.S. investors Blackstone, the consultants said.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)