LISBON Nov 19 Investors, chiefly foreign, poured a record 1.36 billion euros into Portuguese commercial property in the first 10 months of 2015, double 2014 levels, Cushman & Wakefield consultants said on Thursday.

But it warned that to keep up investor confidence Lisbon must resolve its political stalemate. Portugal has been mired in uncertainty since an inconclusive Oct. 4 election, which led to the ousting of the centre-right government last week by the opposition-dominated parliament.

The president must decide in the coming days whether to name a Socialist premier backed by the far left.

In a report published on Thursday, the real estate consultants said foreign investment accounted for 90 percent of all commercial property deals and exceeded the previous peak of 1.2 billion for the whole of 2007.

"The continued interest and renewed confidence in the domestic market by foreign investors is naturally very dependent on the evolution of the current political situation, whatever the government," said Luis Rocha Antunes, partner and head of capital markets at C&W in Lisbon.

"Essential issues such as maintaining guarantees of a tight control of public finances and a reformist posture of the government in legislation matters -- such as labour law, lease and taxation -- are crucial to confidence in the economy" and inflow of wealth, he said.

Portugal exited an international bailout last year and its economy returned to modest growth after a three-year recession.

U.S. investors accounted for almost half of total investment this year, followed by Spanish investors. Retail real estate lured 56 percent of total investment, while offices accounted for a quarter.

The largest deal of the year, worth a record 330 million euros, was the acquisition of a shopping centre portfolio by U.S. investors Blackstone, the consultants said.