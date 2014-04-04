* First draw for Audis on April 17, then weekly for one year
* Number of personal invoices rose 45 pct, governement says
* Vendors see less enthusiasm, critics say cash could be
better spent
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, April 4 Asked by an attendant if she
wants a personal invoice on a 15 euro purchase in a Lisbon pet
shop, Lucia Miranda excitedly addresses her tiny pooch: "Do we
want to win an Audi, au-au? Yes we do. Sure we want the
invoice."
It may seem absurd, but the 56-year-old notary is talking
sense. A state draw offering fancy cars on invoices issued with
individual taxpayer numbers has firmly grabbed the attention of
the Portuguese - those hopeful to win and critics alike.
On April 17, the government will give away the first two
Audi A4 sedans in what will then be a weekly draw for a year.
"The Lucky Invoice" draw, which will be televised, is aimed
at stimulating the fight against tax evasion and the large
shadow economy in cash-strapped Portugal where the tax burden is
at record levels after years of austerity.
The government says the number of such invoices jumped 45
percent in January - the first month the bills qualified for the
lottery - from a year earlier to 46 million.
State Tax Secretary Paulo Nuncio told Reuters that the steep
rise "shows the growing level of consumer adherence to the fight
against the parallel economy." He estimated that new measures
against tax evasion could add between 600 million and 800
million euros in tax revenues in the medium term.
A study by AT Kearney consultants at the end of last year
showed that the shadow economy accounted for about one-fifth of
Portugal's gross national product, or over 31 billion euros. At
19 percent of GDP, that was almost 7 points above western
Europe's average. The study acknowledged that Portugal was a
forerunner in taking measures to address tax evasion and fraud.
Other measures in Portugal include greater use of electronic
invoicing, investment in technology and more tax agents, as well
as small tax discounts on personal invoices, in force from last
year. Electronic invoices rose 25 percent in January from a year
earlier to around 365 million.
Shop and cafe attendants contacted by Reuters say they have
not seen any sharp increase in personal invoicing, although
hopeful clients who want to take part in the draw are not rare.
"They don't come in droves. Those who ask for the invoices
usually speak about the draw half in jest, like: 'I wouldn't
have enough money to service that car' or 'I'd have to sell it
to pay my debts'," said Bebiana Azevedo, 44, who works in a
clothes store in Lisbon.
Critics, including the consumer protection association, say
the measure transforms citizens into revenue service agents and
may also be used to monitor individual spending by Portuguese,
while the 2 million euros worth of cars would have been better
spent on social projects and not on mid-range luxury cars.
"It's a way to control people and it can give a winner more
headaches than joy, especially to elderly. I prefer the normal
lottery," said Armenio Coelho, a 60-year-old car mechanic.
The draw has given rise to dark humour. One popular
caricature depicts a queue of people in rags waiting their turn
at a soup kitchen while a loudspeaker above announces: "Will the
owners of Audi A4s and A6s please move their vehicles".
Weekly draws will dish out Audi A4 cars, worth some 35,300
euros, and several special draws will offer the pricier luxury
A6 that costs around 48,000 euros. The government picked the
local distributor of Audis, SIVA, in a tender over the closest
competitor BMW.
Customers requesting a bill with their taxpayer number on it
in any business establishment automatically qualify for a draw
ticket per each 10 euros worth of purchases.
They can verify on the Internet if sellers submitted their
invoices to the tax authorities, and in case of any failure on
the seller's behalf can submit the bills themselves.
It is that sort of citizen control of tax payments by
businesses that the government wants to stimulate, according to
the finance ministry, which also denied suggestions of any
monitoring of private spending.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Toby Chopra)