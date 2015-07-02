LISBON, July 2 Portugal has agreed to sell the
operating rights for the Lisbon Oceanarium for a
larger-than-expected 114 million euros ($127 million), helping
to meet some of the debts of the public company that managed it.
The government said on Thursday it had sold the 30-year
concession contract for one of Europe's largest indoor aquariums
to Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, a family company that
controls Portugal's No. 2 retailer Jeronimo Martins.
The sale is part of budget consolidation measures started
under a 2011 international bailout deal, which Portugal exited
last year after overshooting its revenue target for asset sales.
Environment Minister Jorge Moreira da Silva told a news
briefing the government would receive the 114 million euros over
the 30 years of the contract, but 35 million euros this year.
"The proceeds clearly exceed our expectations," he said,
adding the winner would also invest 110 million euros in
research and education projects at the popular venue.
Other bidders for the contract were Britain's Merlin
Entertainments, Spain's Aspro Parks and Parques
Reunidos, as well as Portugal's Mundo Aquatico, according to
local media, which also put the book value of the property at
between 40 million and 54 million euros.
The Oceanarium opened in 1998 as part of the World
Exposition in Lisbon on the bank of the Tagus river and is
visited by around 1 million people a year. It makes a profit of
about 1.2 million euros a year on ticket sales of 10 million.
However, the sprawling leisure, commercial and residential
complex built for the Expo has been loss-making. The public
Parque Expo company managing it accumulated 230 million euros in
debts, pushing it into bankruptcy and forcing the sale of the
Oceanarium concession.
"This is good news for Portuguese taxpayers ... they won't
be penalised by the Parque Expo debt," the minister said.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by
