LONDON Oct 12 Eighteen people are confirmed to
be suffering from dengue fever in the Portuguese archipelago of
Madeira and another 191 probably have the mosquito-borne disease
which is also called "breakbone fever" because of the severe
pain it can cause.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
(ECDC) which monitors disease in the European Union, said the
outbreak was "significant but not entirely unexpected" given
that the most efficient carriers of the disease, mosquitoes
known as Aedes aegypti, have an established presence in Madeira.
"Portuguese public health authorities are implementing
control measures to reduce the risk of sustained transmission
locally, the export of infected vectors from the island, and to
minimise the impact on the affected population," it said.
The first local transmissions of dengue fever in Europe were
recorded in France and Croatia in 2010.
Earlier this year, Greek health officials attributed the
death of an 80-year-old man to its first case of dengue since an
outbreak there in 1927-28.
The ECDC said the risk for tourists visiting Madeira and for
residents of the island would "depend on the course of the
outbreak in the coming weeks and the effectiveness of the
control measures."
It did not recommend any restrictions on travel or tourism
to Madeira, but advised people to protect themselves adequately
against mosquito bites, particularly during the day which is
when dengue-carrying mosquitoes are most active.
Jane Jones, a travel-associated infection expert at the
Britain's Health Protection Agency (HPA), stressed that dengue
fever cannot be passed from person to person and infection can
only occur after being bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus.
"To minimise the risk of being bitten it is advisable to
wear appropriate clothing to cover up - such as long sleeve tops
and trousers, and to use insect repellents," she said in a
statement.
In the past 50 years there has been a thirty-fold jump in
dengue cases worldwide as the disease has thrived in the
mega-cities of the tropics and been spread by globalisation.
The disease is a viral infection that can cause a range of
symptoms, from mild flu-like illness to more serious illnesses
including rashes and bone pain. Severe and potentially deadly
forms develop in around 5 percent of patients.
The World Health Organisation officially puts dengue
infections at between 50 million and 100 million a year, though
many experts think this assessment from the 1990s is a
significant under-estimate. It is estimated to kill about 20,000
people a year, and the majority of cases are in South-East Asia
and the Western Pacific.
The ECDC advised authorities in geographical areas
neighbouring Madeira, such as the Canary Islands, as well as
other EU member states to consider stepping up surveillance of
Aedes mosquito populations to assess their risk of seeing dengue
fever spread.
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Jon Hemming)