LISBON, April 28 A Portuguese court ruled on
Tuesday that a former investigator of the 2007 disappearance of
Madeleine McCann pay 500,000 euros damages to her parents for
alleging in a book that the girl had died in an accident and the
McCanns had covered it up.
The Civil Court of Lisbon also banned all sales and reprints
of the 2008 book by ex-police inspector Goncalo Amaral, "Maddie
- The Truth about Lies", and a video based on it, a court
official said. It had earlier ruled that Amaral had caused
damage to the McCanns with his book.
The court said Amaral had the professional obligation to
keep his thoughts about the investigation to himself immediately
after his retirement in 2008 and had no right to express
controversial opinions "as if they were the truth".
His defence can still appeal against the verdict, which also
involves interest on the damages.
Madeleine, then aged three, went missing from her bedroom at
the Praia da Luz holiday resort in the Algarve region while her
parents were dining with friends at a nearby restaurant, leading
to a global search that drew international attention.
Portuguese police initially declared the parents suspects,
but they were cleared in 2008 and the investigation was closed.
They received damages and front-page apologies in 2008 from
several British tabloids for allegations that they had been
involved in the disappearance.
After British police began their own inquiry in 2013, saying
they believed the girl might still be alive, Portuguese
prosecutors reopened the investigation saying new leads had
emerged in the case. No charges have been made.
