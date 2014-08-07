Buying overseas, Chinese conglomerates leverage offshore assets for financing
* Some firms say curbs give them edge over more domestic rivals
LISBON Aug 7 Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp said on Thursday it had obtained the go-ahead from the Bank of Portugal to repay 1.85 billion euros ($2.47 billion) in pricey state loans and would proceed with the reimbursement.
BCP completed a 2.25 billion euro capital increase last month, aimed to raise enough cash to repay the bulk of state loans held in so-called contingent convertible bonds that carry high interest and weigh on earnings.
BCP on Thursday confirmed its earlier estimates that its fully implemented common equity Tier 1 ratio would stand at 9 percent after the repayment.
The bank took 3 billion euros of convertible bonds at the height of Portugal's debt crisis in 2012. BCP shares were up 1 percent at 1049 GMT after recovering from sharp morning losses.
(1 US dollar = 0.7476 euro) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Some firms say curbs give them edge over more domestic rivals
SYDNEY, April 28 Australian lottery operator Tatts Group on Friday said a A$6.15 billion cash takeover offer from a consortium backed by U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co was not superior to a cash-and-scrip bid from Tabcorp Holdings.