LISBON, June 4 Millennium bcp,
Portugal's largest private bank in terms of assets, will draw 3
billion euros from the country's bailout funds to raise capital,
it said on Monday.
Millennium will raise a further 500 million euros from
shareholders in a rights issue, it said in a statement.
The move comes as Portugal's banks struggle under the
country's debt crisis to meet strict capital requirements
established under a 78-billion-euro bailout. As part of that
bailout, 12 billion euros was set aside for banks.
