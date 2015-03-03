LISBON, March 3 Millennium bcp, Portugal's
largest listed bank, said on Tuesday it had received a letter
from Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos proposing a merger with
rival Banco BPI, which it is open to consider.
"If there is interest from Banco BPI, BCP's executive board
states its readiness in considering such an operation within the
framework of applicable regulations," the bank said in a
statement.
It added that there was no guarantee that a merger would go
ahead nor whether any decision had been taken.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)