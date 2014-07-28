LISBON, July 28 Millennium bcp,
Portugal's second-largest listed bank by assets, dramatically
reduced its first-half net loss from a year ago as its net
interest income rose 30 percent, the bank said on Monday.
The net loss of 62 million euros ($83 million) came in lower
than the 76 million loss expected on average by analysts, even
as impairments on bad loans and heavy costs of state
capitalisation support to which the bank resorted in 2012, at
the height of Portugal's debt crisis, still weighed on earnings.
A year ago, BCP's loss was 488 million euros, partly weighed
down by its loss-making Greek unit that has since been sold.
Net interest income - the difference between interest
charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose to 496
million euros in the first half of 2014.
($1 = 0.7442 Euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)