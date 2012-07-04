By Filipa Cunha Lima and Jose Ribeiro
| BOA FE, Portugal, July 4
BOA FE, Portugal, July 4 In the two centuries
Rome ruled the Atlantic coast of Iberia, the army mined and
shipped home 129,000 ounces of gold and 25 million ounces of
silver.
More than two millenia later, faced with recession,
record-high unemployment and a stubbornly high debt, modern
Portugal is following in the Romans' footsteps to take advantage
of its natural assets.
The new government is trying to draw mining giants to
extract everything from iron ore to gold, silver and tungsten in
the hope of cashing in on the 4 percent of revenues it will gain
from each operation.
Mining giant Rio Tinto and the Portuguese government
are currently putting the finishing touches on an experimental
concession contract to mine iron ore in the north of the country
in an investment that could be worth over 1 billion euros.
"With the strategy we have been pursuing for the mining
sector, Portugal's resources and its potential could rise up to
twice current gross domestic product, which is to say more than
200 billion euros," said Ricardo Pinto, a mining advisor at the
economy ministry, estimating the value of all possible future
mining projects.
It has granted 30 mining concessions since it came to power
last year, which should add up to about 300 million euros in
initial investments. About half of the concessions are at the
prospecting stage, but many are expected to lead to production
soon, drawing potentially much bigger investments.
The gold deposits currently being investigated at Boa Fe in
sunny Alentejo will be extracted in an open-air mine, which
takes much less time to activate than an underground mine.
Existing mines that have been abandoned are now being
reactivated.
"We see mining taking a key role in Portugal's recovery. The
geology and infrastructure is excellent and it is a void the
private sector will fill," said Peter Rose, an analyst at
London-based Fox Davies, an independent natural resources
investment bank.
Portugal's mining industry is a "pretty compelling story,"
Rose said, thanks to the high quality of resources, good local
infrastructure and modest wages.
The country's very name comes from Porto, a town that owes
its development to mining by Romans along the Douro River, or
'River of Gold' as they named it.
WHY NOW?
Under the terms of a 78-billion-euro bailout from the
European Union and IMF, Portugal has launched sweeping austerity
measures, with across-the-board tax hikes and wage cuts.
Where the euro zone boom led previous governments to focus
on public works financed by debt rather than on industries such
as mining, the new centre-right government is homing in on
mining as an economic driver for the future.
Despite its well-known natural riches, especially in the
Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal has overlooked the sector for
decades due to depressed metal prices and the financial crisis
in the 1980s.
Its mining history goes far beyond gold. The country
possesses several world class deposits, such as tungsten in
Panasqueira and iron in Moncorvo, both in the north, as well as
copper in Neves Corvo, in the south of the country. It is
currently Europe's fourth largest copper producer and a major
producer of tin, tungsten and uranium.
It produces 150 tonnes of wolframite ore per month in
Panasqueira, while ravenous copper demand from China has pumped
up production at Neves Corvo, where Canadian-Swedish mining
group Lundin mining estimates production of up to
57,000 tonnes of copper and 40,000 tonnes of zinc this year.
Moncorvo is about to be reactivated by giant Rio Tinto.
Metal prices have risen to all-time highs over the last
decade due to demand from China, but also India and Brazil.
Prices have stabilized recently but demand remains resilient,
and could provide a serious fillip for the country in these
crisis times.
"Metal prices have 15-to-20-year cycles and its pressing
that we take advantage of the positive trend, because mineral
resources contribute in a very expressive way to economic
recovery," said Mario Machdo Leite, a board member of the
National Geology Laboratory.
"Rising metal prices and technologic development make
extraction and processing more effective, allowing us now to
have greater expectations of a resumption of mining."
FULL LICENSES SOON
The most advanced experimental mining project is Canada's
Colt Resources - currently the largest holder of mineral
concessions in Portugal - that plans to apply for a full gold
mining licence this summer in the southern Alentejo, known as
the "bread basket" of Portugal for its cheese, produce and wine.
Gold mineralization was identified at Boa Fe mine as early
as the 1950s but was largely ignored until the 1980s, when
several corporations began testing its potential, only to
abandon operations a decade later due to low gold prices.
Colt's chief operating officer Declan Costelloe cannot hide
his smile as he examines soil samples at the entrance to the
mine before they are sent to the lab for gold content.
"In mid-2012 we plan to publish an initial estimate of
resources (at Boa Fe) and we intend to apply for a full mining
licence, which is typically some 20 years long," said Costelloe,
while nearby, wild pigs rummaged for food under century-old
cork trees, the other product for which the region is famous.
The Quebec-based company is confident about the potential of
its experimental gold concession in the Alentejo and is already
eyeing other concessions elsewhere in Portugal. In the country
since 2007, it has three experimental gold and tungsten projects
in northern Portugal and three more base metal and gold sites in
the south.
Studies carried out by previous operator Iberian Resources
concluded that a gold mine in Boa Fe would yield 2 tons of gold
per year and be viable for 15 years.
Rose, the mining analyst, called Colt's prospects
"excellent, because the grade is good and the intercepts are
near surface."
For Costelloe, Portugal's economic predicament is an
opportunity.
"Every dark cloud has a silver lining," he said.