LISBON Aug 31 Portugal's government on Friday said it will create investment incentives to quadruple metals mining by 2025 as the debt-laden, recession-hit country strives to maximise its export potential and ride out economic crisis.

The government estimated Portugal's iron ore reserves to be worth nearly 49 billion euros, followed by 12 billion euros in copper, 11 billion euros in zinc, 3 billion euros in gold and 12.5 billion euros in other metals. Altogether these reserves represent around 10 percent of Europe's total, it said.

Portugal hopes to extract 2.6 billion euros ($3.25 billion)worth of metals in 13 years, when minerals should account for 3 percent of exports, up from 1 percent now.

To do so, the government will revise concession contracts and the sector's legal framework, creating incentives for investors and setting up a system of progressive rate of royalties paid by concession holders.

"This plan aims to simplify and make easier investment in the mining sector in Portugal. For the first time in 30 years, Portugal has a nationwide strategy for the sector," Economy Minister Alvaro Santos Pereira told reporters.

"These reforms are critical for the sector," he added.

The sector's output is just 0.25 percent of gross domestic product now, but it has been growing lately helped by a rise in world metals prices that have made Portuguese projects viable again after many years of stagnation or abandonment.

The government said the Atlantic coastal country was favourably positioned to have highly-competitive mining exports costs.

