LISBON, June 7 Portugal's leading charity Santa
Casa de Misericordia de Lisboa (SCML) is considering whether to
take a stake in struggling small bank Caixa Economica Montepio
Geral and has hired advisers to assess the risks, its
CEO said.
Montepio shares soared last week on expectations that SCML
was about to buy into the loss-making bank, which has been hit
by bad loans as a result of the country's debt crisis.
However, Pedro Santana Lopes told SIC television that
nothing has been decided yet even though the government had
indeed suggested that "social economy" entities like SCML, which
is also a lottery operator, buy into Montepio and reinforce its
capital.
Santana Lopes said the government's aim was not to rescue
Montepio, but to reorganise the way charities work with the
financial sector, giving them a say in a private-sector bank,
adding that there was no need for any hurried decision.
"We will only enter if the risk has been well measured ...
SCML is studying the (Montepio) file as the authorities have
requested, but we are a private entity and ... if the risk is
considered inequitable, SCML will not enter," he said.
"We have started the process, hiring financial and legal
consultants, auditors, and they will do this work for us, which
we will study and decide."
He said that the Montepio Mutual Association, which owns the
bank and is in the process of changing its statute to allow new
shareholders, has offered to sell a stake of around 10 percent.
Montepio's shares rallied as much as 77 percent in the last
two days of May but have since pulled back. They were down 4.3
percent on Wednesday, but were still 10 percent higher than
before the rally.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncales, writing by Andrei Khalip,
editing by Axel Bugge and Susan Fenton)